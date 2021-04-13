Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

NYSE BA opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

