CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $11.68. CalAmp shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 163,590 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $408.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
