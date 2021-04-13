CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $11.68. CalAmp shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 163,590 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $408.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.