Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Calavo Growers worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVGW opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.