Callisto Network Trading 94.5% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and approximately $379,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.02 or 0.03613900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.