Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 4,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
