Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 4,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

