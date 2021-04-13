Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a C$22.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

CCO stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.93. 344,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,770. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

