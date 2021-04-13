Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.24

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 302053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
