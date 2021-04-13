Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.24

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 302053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.