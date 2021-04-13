Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Magal Security Systems

Shares of NYSE:ID traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,354. Magal Security Systems has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

