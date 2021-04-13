Canaccord Genuity Increases Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $16.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DMS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DMS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $467,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

