Canaccord Genuity Increases Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

The Fly

