Canaccord Genuity Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $90.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 633,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

