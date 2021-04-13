Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.