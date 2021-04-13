Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.69

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.69 and last traded at C$56.41, with a volume of 49025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

