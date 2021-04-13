Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 288.3% from the March 15th total of 741,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.57.

CP traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, hitting $371.66. 42,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,637. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $390.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

