Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.60

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$32.65. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$32.55, with a volume of 343,043 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4561371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.