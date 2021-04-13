Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 6,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. Canfor has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $25.41.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

