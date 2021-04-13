CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

