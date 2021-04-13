Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 191,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,596. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.