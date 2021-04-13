CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $$7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

