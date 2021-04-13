Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.82

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $10.67. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 49,417 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

