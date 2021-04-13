Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT Raised to $20.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 42,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

