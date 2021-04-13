Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.47. Capstead Mortgage shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 634,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

