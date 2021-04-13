Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPIVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,968. Captiva Verde Land has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

