Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COOSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS COOSF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

