Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Tops $5.67 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Carbon has a market cap of $5.67 million and $319,588.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00675276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.03 or 0.99795654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.00917265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,279,151 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

