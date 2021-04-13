Cardano Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $46.24 billion and approximately $6.19 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.56 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00024723 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.