Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 584.3% in March

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 584.3% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRLFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

