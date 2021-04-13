Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 6.2%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.29 and last traded at $105.29. Approximately 7,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 472,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,967 shares of company stock worth $5,265,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

