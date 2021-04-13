CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

