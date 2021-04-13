Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 14.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $86,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $192.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

