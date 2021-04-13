Carlson Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

