Carlson Capital Management Has $11.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

