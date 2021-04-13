Carlson Capital Management Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

