Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

