Carlson Capital Management Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

