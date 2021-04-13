Carlson Capital Management Purchases 2,352 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

