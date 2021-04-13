Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,697,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

