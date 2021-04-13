Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.