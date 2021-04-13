CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,323 shares of company stock worth $27,761,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $136.54.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

