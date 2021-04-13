CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 4.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. 8,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,597. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,323 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,266. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.