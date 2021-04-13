Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VO stock opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average is $205.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $228.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

