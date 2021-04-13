Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,009 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

