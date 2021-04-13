Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

