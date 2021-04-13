Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

