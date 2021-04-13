Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Neogen worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

