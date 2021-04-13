Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

