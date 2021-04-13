Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

