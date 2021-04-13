Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

