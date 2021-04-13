Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Progyny worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

PGNY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,139 shares of company stock worth $21,728,912. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

