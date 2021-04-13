Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,505 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

